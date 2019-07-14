Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Somerville Kurt F Increased Stake by $450,954 as Share Price Rose; Bkd Wealth Advisors Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $2.26 Million

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,615 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87 million, up from 102,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 30/04/2018 – Investcorp in partnership with International Operator VAMED and Blue Apple Partners launches marquee investment in Abu Dhabi; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 39.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 16,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,619 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06 million, up from 41,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54M shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 8,575 shares to 29,372 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,234 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

