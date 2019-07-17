Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Somerville Kurt F Has Boosted Position by $450,954; Smithfield Trust Company Lifted Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Holding

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $117.23. About 134,528 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,615 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87 million, up from 102,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $203.56. About 11.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBooks Specs Rumors: Apple Files Patent for Crumb-Resistant Keyboards; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model; 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad

