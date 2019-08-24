Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Shikiar Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $1.43 Million; As Shutterstock (SSTK) Stock Price Declined, Van Berkom & Associates Has Decreased Holding by $5.45 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 118,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.50 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Shutterstock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 209,326 shares traded or 8.76% up from the average. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 11.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 18/04/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 15/03/2018 – The Football Association Selects SilverHub and Shutterstock as Official Photographer and Distribution Partners; 26/04/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC QTRLY PAID DOWNLOADS INCREASED 0.5% TO 43.7 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lou Weiss Named Chief Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 12/04/2018 – Promo Integrates Shutterstock to Become the Video Creation Platform with the Largest Video Library; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock Sees FY Rev $625M-$635M; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 10/05/2018 – Apple to sell video subscriptions via TV app, sources say

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 12,585 shares to 51,785 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tuesday’s Flurry Of Large Apple Option Trades Are Mostly Bullish Bets – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday Apple Rumors: iPad Pro May Get Triple-Lens Camera – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – RBC’s Mahaney On Roku Downgrade: We Were Wrong – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement invested in 897,450 shares. Harvard Mgmt Inc holds 41.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 870,051 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited holds 124,990 shares or 3.87% of its portfolio. Azimuth Mgmt Lc holds 1.76% or 138,407 shares. Jacobs & Company Ca stated it has 3.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Waddell And Reed Financial invested 2.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Miller Investment Limited Partnership owns 8,420 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. New England Research And Mgmt accumulated 12,044 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Birmingham Al reported 6,386 shares. Valiant Capital Management LP reported 168,625 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Cap Prns Lp has invested 1.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Svcs Automobile Association invested in 1.75% or 3.58M shares. Contravisory Invest Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hills Bancorporation And Trust holds 40,593 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation has invested 2.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold SSTK shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 2.77% more from 19.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Lc invested in 0% or 532 shares. The Illinois-based First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). 31,388 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 2.03 million shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 784,993 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 25,528 shares. Bernzott Advsrs has 5.05% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 894,819 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Northern Tru has 0% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Company reported 46,756 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) or 571 shares. State Street holds 582,971 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 29,018 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,971 were reported by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Commerce The has invested 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

More notable recent Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shutterstock, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Shutterstock Looks to Freshen Up Its Image – Motley Fool” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) CEO Jon Oringer on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Has A ROE Of 10% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 1.05M shares to 3.19M shares, valued at $55.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 82,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE).