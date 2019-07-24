Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Schmidt P J Investment Management Raised Stake by $322,812 as Market Valuation Rose; 3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Opus Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, down from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $179.82. About 2.12 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,683 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53 million, up from 58,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $207.23. About 9.26M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. The insider Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19M. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million on Friday, February 8. $2.70M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. $1.63M worth of stock was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. 16,065 shares were sold by Bauman James L, worth $3.22M.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 4,200 shares to 40,200 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt reported 1.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Waters Parkerson And Company Lc stated it has 1.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Minneapolis Port Mgmt Ltd accumulated 111,985 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Svcs reported 0.12% stake. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt Communication has 32,700 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 607,207 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru Inc owns 14,771 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc holds 16,276 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 144,077 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Private Ocean Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Eagle Inv Mgmt Lc holds 2.28% or 4.06M shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 21,394 shares. Oppenheimer Co Inc stated it has 40,610 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Services Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,315 shares. Cambridge Advsr reported 21,657 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 40,842 shares. Ipswich Investment has invested 2.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny stated it has 3.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,986 shares. 56,797 were reported by Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Llc. Shelton Capital reported 88,727 shares stake. Tuttle Tactical accumulated 37,984 shares. Rwwm reported 1,336 shares. Old West Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 2,983 shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Comm Limited accumulated 11,500 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Cna, Illinois-based fund reported 11,500 shares. Mathes has invested 2.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).