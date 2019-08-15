Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $5.85 Million as Stock Value Rose; Intel (INTC) Holder Credit Capital Investments Increased Its Holding

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 31.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 37,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 21.64 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 30,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 586,753 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.45 million, up from 555,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 25.25M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,867 shares to 529,015 shares, valued at $24.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 11,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,251 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

