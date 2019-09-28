Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Ruffer Llp Trimmed Stake; Dominion Energy (D) Stock Value Declined While Reaves W H & Company Has Cut by $20.18 Million Its Position

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 24,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 60,430 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96 million, down from 84,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a digital magazine subscription service; 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 262,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 949,064 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.38M, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nisource Inc Com (NYSE:NI) by 76,345 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $54.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE) by 374,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89 million for 17.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

