Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Rockshelter Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $490,136; Needham Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI)

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) by 700% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.37% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 5.09% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 555,356 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology 2Q Rev $150.4M; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory LLC Exits Position in Macom; 01/05/2018 – MACOM 2Q REV. $150.4M, EST. $145.5M; 09/05/2018 – MACOM REPORTS ADDED EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Macom; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades MACOM To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology Sees 3Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 09/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MACOM Announces Additional Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 13/03/2018 – MACOM and ColorChip Announce a 100G Single-Lambda QSFP28 Module for Cloud Data Center Applications

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 2,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 42,427 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40 million, down from 44,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35M shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components; 30/04/2018 – Investcorp in partnership with International Operator VAMED and Blue Apple Partners launches marquee investment in Abu Dhabi; 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google’s A.I. Chief; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Mngmt stated it has 209,192 shares. Kistler holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,258 shares. Noesis Mangement holds 0% or 13,011 shares in its portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Security reported 12,959 shares stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 50,948 shares. Sterneck Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 48,129 shares or 8.26% of its portfolio. Of Virginia Va reported 62,439 shares. 362,358 are owned by Allstate Corporation. Northern Tru has 2.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58.97M shares. Vision Capital Mgmt reported 75,336 shares stake. Herald Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Compton Mngmt Inc Ri reported 98,749 shares. Sageworth Company invested in 882 shares. Woodmont Counsel invested in 40,575 shares. Berkshire Money has invested 0.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold MTSI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 43.97 million shares or 1.75% less from 44.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has 489,498 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Maplelane Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 1 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 68,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 0.16% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). S Squared Techs Ltd Company holds 2.85% or 252,500 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp reported 375,081 shares stake. Axa has invested 0.02% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Moreover, Capital Rech Glob Investors has 0.01% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 2.85M shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 3,735 shares. Needham Inv Mgmt Ltd has 120,000 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 24,194 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 3.68M shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company owns 22,080 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 85,150 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 82,000 shares to 144,500 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,000 shares, and cut its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.33 million activity.