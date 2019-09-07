Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Riverpark Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $3.10 Million; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Intact Investment Management Has Decreased by $573,300 Its Stake

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 107,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 118,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 3.99 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 16,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 78,215 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86 million, down from 94,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Spotify Initiated With Hold At Gabelli; Analyst Worries About Apple Competition, Record Label Leverage — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC (CORRECTS TO DELETE REFERENCE TO ‘LOWER PRICED’); 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,382 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mngmt reported 4.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Penobscot Inv Management Inc holds 56,465 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Company Limited Liability accumulated 0.74% or 46,449 shares. Eagle Capital Ltd Llc holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,849 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & stated it has 4.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Stratford Consulting Ltd has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Anchor Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.51% or 126,427 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 0.98% or 88,122 shares in its portfolio. Torch Wealth Management Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 40,586 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 9,553 shares. 41,422 were accumulated by Clean Yield Grp. Northern Tru Corp holds 2.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 59.28M shares. Snow Cap Limited Partnership holds 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 261,185 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,186 shares to 13,289 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 12,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,206 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 128,859 shares. Scotia Capital stated it has 73,818 shares. 5,046 are held by Washington Trust Bank. Nbt Bankshares N A Ny has invested 0.29% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cibc Ww Inc stated it has 121,874 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Provise Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.16% or 22,175 shares. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability has 3.19% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.22M shares. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 22,218 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 884,342 are owned by Us Financial Bank De. Raymond James Ser Advsr invested in 0.05% or 240,744 shares. Arga Mngmt Lp owns 0.3% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 39,550 shares. Parkside Finance Bank & Trust Trust stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ipswich Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 7,677 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 32,841 shares.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 105,000 shares to 115,900 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssr Mng Inc by 29,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.