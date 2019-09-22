Apple (AAPL) Shareholder R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Upped Holding; Spitfire Capital Continues to Hold Position in Valmont Inds (VMI)

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 38,879 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, up from 34,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.25. About 291,658 shares traded or 116.05% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 610.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 18/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-It’s buyback season, yay!; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parthenon Limited Liability Co reported 30,891 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 8,047 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 157,665 shares. Jacobs & Comm Ca holds 3.67% or 114,790 shares in its portfolio. Accredited holds 57,038 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. 55,757 are owned by Chickasaw Cap Llc. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Keating Investment Counselors, Florida-based fund reported 2,186 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 345,694 shares. Moreover, Columbus Circle has 1.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 275,937 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 35,770 shares. 76,948 were accumulated by Axiom Intll Investors Ltd Liability Com De. Twin owns 2.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 209,192 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advsr Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bearish Sentiment About Apple Is Growing – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is found in both value and growth funds – Live Trading News” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Valuation: Historically High – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90 million and $17.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 53,860 shares. Fca Tx owns 23,552 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Qv Invsts stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 4,500 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 190 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 10,000 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group has invested 0.08% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Voya Invest Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Farmers And Merchants Invests owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 71,255 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Bankshares Of America De owns 52,956 shares. Shell Asset Management Communications reported 0.01% stake. Speece Thorson Grp invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Valmont to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.