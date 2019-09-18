Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Puzo Michael J Has Upped Position by $445,023 as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Grace & White Has Upped Cimarex Energy Co Com (XEC) Position

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co Com (XEC) by 30.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 61,718 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66M, up from 47,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.84. About 3.77 million shares traded or 91.68% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 52,396 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37M, up from 50,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $220.7. About 16.09M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others

Grace & White Inc, which manages about $820.58M and $437.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 17,370 shares to 125,853 shares, valued at $9.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 15,405 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com accumulated 3,372 shares. Valley Advisers Inc reported 10 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 79,322 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 14,466 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 13,247 are owned by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. Jane Street Gp Inc Lc holds 0% or 4,795 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors accumulated 15,896 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 159,833 shares. D E Shaw & Com Inc has 361,062 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management LP reported 14,472 shares. Bright Rock Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 5,383 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0% or 185 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 175,646 shares in its portfolio.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,269 shares to 47,523 shares, valued at $12.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,950 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

