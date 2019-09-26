Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Lowered Its Stake by $1.32 Million; Bokf Upped Intl Paper Co (IP) Position by $1.03 Million; Market Value Declined

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 6,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 54,569 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80 million, down from 61,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $220.01. About 9.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 13/03/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Discovers Motiv’s Fitness Tracker Ring Out Designs Apple iPhone X in Both Integration and Elegance; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 04/05/2018 – Apple became the biggest shipper of wearables in 2017, owning 21 percent of market share, according to IDC; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch

Bokf increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 23,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 72,325 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, up from 48,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.12. About 434,401 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID

Bokf, which manages about $4.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,751 shares to 253,392 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,241 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 24,020 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 395,800 shares. The Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 0.04% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 171,698 shares. Bb&T invested in 7,758 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 111,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brinker accumulated 0.07% or 43,087 shares. Allstate holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 43,063 shares. Sun Life invested in 12,873 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc invested in 440 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). American Asset Mngmt owns 11,932 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Division has 22,582 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Il has 4,800 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.44 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

