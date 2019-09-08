Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Perigon Wealth Management Lowered Holding by $437,784; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Decreased Stake in Visa (V) by $326,508

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 116,445 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 118,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers, a development that hit European chipmakers; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD SUPPORTS APPLE PENCIL STYLUS; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 117,571 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36M, down from 119,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14B for 32.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Co stated it has 9,899 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc accumulated 0.02% or 486 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated owns 42,480 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc invested in 1.71% or 180,979 shares. 109,073 are held by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corp. Hl Services Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 89,939 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability holds 1.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 11.40M shares. Harvey Capital Management holds 1.81% or 24,065 shares in its portfolio. King Wealth has 4.76% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 9,870 were accumulated by Hgk Asset Mngmt. Horan Ltd Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 1.56% or 2.91 million shares in its portfolio. Puzo Michael J reported 8,605 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Jennison Associates Ltd Company holds 2.69% or 17.33M shares. Verity Verity Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,802 shares.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,594 shares to 8,193 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 52,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 828,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Gru accumulated 30,499 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 1.48% stake. Old West Invest Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Doheny Asset Ca owns 48,089 shares or 7.77% of their US portfolio. Truepoint Inc has 25,779 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Invsts Pa has invested 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd accumulated 17,000 shares or 3.8% of the stock. Beck Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.47% or 5,138 shares. Headinvest Limited Com holds 13,513 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Lc reported 243,262 shares. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability Com invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 198,907 were accumulated by Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company owns 28.01M shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bond Index Fund (BND) by 6,743 shares to 22,214 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).