Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Pathstone Family Office Increased Its Position; Visa (V) Holder Torray Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Rose

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 211.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 37,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,639 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, up from 17,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg was ready to clap back at Apple on Capitol Hill; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through; 11/05/2018 – Apple says it’s found a ‘revolutionary’ way to make its devices more environmentally friendly; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,860 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56 million, down from 155,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Inv Prns Lc accumulated 137,062 shares. Macroview Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 45 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 31,139 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0.28% or 146,050 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Com Ltd invested 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Co has 0.18% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 11,770 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 10,980 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 54,045 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. 56,375 were accumulated by Cap Mgmt Va. Moreover, Baxter Bros Inc has 5.3% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Smithfield invested in 13,270 shares. The Oregon-based Auxier Asset Management has invested 1.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bowen Hanes And Co Inc stated it has 268,852 shares. Cwm Lc invested in 46,938 shares or 0.15% of the stock. The Japan-based Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 144,297 shares to 290,064 shares, valued at $15.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 13,156 shares to 44 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 306,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,313 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).