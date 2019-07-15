Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Parsons Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $545,643; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Price Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $40.79 Million Its Holding

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 374,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 943,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.30 million, up from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.61. About 1.20M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,103 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.13 million, down from 329,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $204.88. About 7.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads and software for the education market at an event in Chicago next week

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Savings Bank Corp holds 1.71% or 1.73 million shares in its portfolio. Cna Financial reported 0.46% stake. South Dakota Council holds 847,498 shares. Of Virginia Va stated it has 1.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eulav Asset Management invested in 0.28% or 35,000 shares. Bender Robert And Assoc stated it has 129,605 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement has 5,735 shares. 2,610 are owned by Oberweis Asset Mngmt. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability reported 0.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shikiar Asset Management owns 100,259 shares or 7.98% of their US portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Llc accumulated 100,695 shares or 1.79% of the stock. 17,207 are held by Harbour Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt Inc owns 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,865 shares. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Alabama-based Zweig has invested 0.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.16 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24,970 shares to 61,965 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. 250 shares valued at $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 65,265 shares to 482,868 shares, valued at $128.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG) by 54,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,300 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).