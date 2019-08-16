Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $713,640 as Stock Value Rose; Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Shareholder Icm Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 14,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $206.39. About 19.58 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 25/04/2018 – `NO POT OF GOLD’ FOR IRELAND ON APPLE ARREARS: FIN MINISTER; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple’s Self-Created Screens; 18/05/2018 – Apple suppliers brace for profit slide as gadget sales slow; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 228,652 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,773 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dillon And Assocs holds 6.9% or 111,860 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 72,441 shares. Insight 2811, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,632 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 30,050 shares. California-based Golub Gru Limited Liability has invested 4.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisory Alpha Lc has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated invested 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Puzo Michael J reported 50,137 shares. Summit Securities Group Incorporated Lc, New York-based fund reported 7,900 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 236,500 shares. American National Registered Invest Advisor Inc accumulated 33,883 shares. Broadview Advsrs Limited has invested 0.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bessemer Securities Limited Co has 25,118 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman holds 1.16% or 175,524 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 588,795 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 23,850 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 951,000 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 92,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna International Gp Llp holds 22,015 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.01% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Victory Mgmt reported 142,424 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.01% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated owns 4,047 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 58,899 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 183,566 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 18,288 shares or 0% of the stock. Dc Capital Advsrs has 1.00 million shares.