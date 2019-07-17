Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding; Cacti Asset Management Has Cut Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $720,020

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 14,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 9.50 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 16/03/2018 – Apple to Make Education-Related Announcement on March 27; 01/05/2018 – Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 5,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,317 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.79M, down from 275,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $132.03. About 6.36M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa, France-based fund reported 2.72 million shares. Nottingham Advisors reported 3,708 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated stated it has 2.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 19,736 are owned by Toth Financial Advisory Corporation. Reik And Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,851 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 38,962 were reported by Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diligent Limited Liability Corp reported 29,939 shares. Cap Intll Ca has 39,391 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Park Circle Company holds 2.08% or 15,500 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division has 2.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Navellier & Assoc accumulated 4,988 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Affinity Inv Limited Liability Company has 3.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 87,568 shares. Investment House Llc has invested 5.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wills Grp owns 34,540 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital Mgmt reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Heritage Invsts Mngmt holds 176,657 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. 24,426 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corporation. Adirondack invested in 2.77% or 28,630 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 240,988 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtn, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,033 shares. Korea holds 1.99M shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 32,124 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Bailard holds 95,679 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Randolph Incorporated reported 150,619 shares. Haverford owns 1.07M shares. Pinnacle Associate holds 0.67% or 212,682 shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 155.14M shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 12.86M shares.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (NYSE:TEVA) by 404,378 shares to 982,282 shares, valued at $15.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.