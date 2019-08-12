Apple (AAPL) Shareholder One Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $304,479; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $348,880

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 35,586 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, down from 37,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $905.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $200.43. About 8.45M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 196 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 13,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38 million, up from 12,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $19.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1788.3. About 1.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon now has a multibillion-dollar advertising business; 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go is fashioned after small grocery stores, with a crucial difference: it has no cashiers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason Inc holds 0.36% or 2,608 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,245 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co reported 687,980 shares. Community Fincl Services Gru Lc holds 2.36% or 36,456 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boys Arnold Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 136,781 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,553 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 0.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,919 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 1,907 shares. Corda Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.44% or 65,637 shares. Bragg Advisors holds 1.43% or 58,014 shares. Weybosset And Mngmt Llc invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Impact Advisors Limited Liability reported 1.54% stake. New York-based Epoch Invest has invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rothschild Cap Prtn Lc has invested 5.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 2,726 shares to 105,482 shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 6,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 114,762 shares to 275,550 shares, valued at $18.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,281 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE).

