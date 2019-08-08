Apple (AAPL) Shareholder One Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $304,479; Rare Infrastructure LTD Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 1.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 6.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.65M, down from 7.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 11.02 million shares traded or 46.59% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 35,586 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, down from 37,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36M shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 2,726 shares to 105,482 shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS) by 50,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 120,405 shares for 2.88% of their portfolio. 8,587 were reported by Retirement Planning Grp Incorporated. Gulf International State Bank (Uk) owns 1.12 million shares for 3.71% of their portfolio. Karp has invested 1.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based L S Advisors Inc has invested 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aviance Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% stake. Notis owns 34,346 shares or 3.15% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.06% or 35,116 shares. Towercrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,360 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Muhlenkamp Com Incorporated has invested 5.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Australia-based Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 124,990 are held by Carret Asset Lc. Phocas Finance owns 5,000 shares. Wedgewood Prtnrs stated it has 8.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa has 10,563 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 56,164 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Liability reported 16,200 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Inv has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Alps holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.71M shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd, a California-based fund reported 3,215 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 3,492 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cohen Capital Mngmt holds 156,116 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards, Missouri-based fund reported 1,380 shares. Augustine Asset holds 0.23% or 11,915 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 2,549 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,990 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.