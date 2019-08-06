Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Old West Investment Management Increased Position; Dillon & Associates Has Lowered Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $4.78 Million as Stock Value Declined

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 198.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $195.83. About 14.34 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a digital magazine subscription service; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 23/03/2018 – The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 54.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 59,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 49,546 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 109,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.37. About 2.47 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7,320 shares to 11,383 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.38 billion for 7.20 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Interest Sarl owns 59,140 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Charter Trust Com reported 122,510 shares stake. Stratford Consulting Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,565 shares. 34,194 are owned by Lvw Ltd Liability Corp. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Oh stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 165,880 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.23% or 286,973 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 3.04M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 2,537 are owned by Reilly Finance Limited Co. The Japan-based Norinchukin Bancorp The has invested 0.37% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com invested in 0.41% or 8.97 million shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Lp, Texas-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd reported 0.22% stake. 63,447 are held by Savant Capital Ltd. Rdl stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. $3.62 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (ABBV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AbbVie (ABBV) Submits NDA to US FDA for Investigational Elagolix for Management of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding Associated with Uterine Fibroids in Women – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Abbvie Inc (ABBV) EVP, Chief Strategy Officer Henry O Gosebruch Bought $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 26,577 shares to 103,214 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 60,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,932 shares, and cut its stake in Virtu Financial Inc.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How To Leverage an Upward Price Move While Limiting Risk – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.