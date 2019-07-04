Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Ntv Asset Management Increased Its Holding by $1.21 Million; Ejf Capital Upped Its Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Holding by $391,611; Market Value Declined

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 11,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 122,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 110,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 1,469 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 23.10% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500.

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 29/05/2018 – Expect Apple to introduce new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV software; 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 4,041 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Tiaa Cref Lc holds 13,163 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability reported 11,529 shares stake. Castine Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 189,682 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement reported 11,276 shares stake. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 12,521 shares stake. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 44,712 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 10,504 shares. Rmb Capital Lc has invested 0.06% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 60,178 shares. Greenwood Associate Ltd owns 8,052 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). The California-based Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 52,893 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $27.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 25,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,173 shares, and cut its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Country Club Tru Comm Na has invested 1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1St Source Savings Bank holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 74,707 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests invested in 208,832 shares or 4.81% of the stock. Woodstock Corporation stated it has 2.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware reported 1.24% stake. Doheny Asset Ca owns 48,089 shares. Loeb Prtn has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boyar Asset Mgmt holds 1,219 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 95,249 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt holds 41,647 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) LP holds 7,132 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Glovista Invs Ltd Llc reported 3,347 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Estabrook Mngmt has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Long Road Counsel, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,004 shares. 3,333 were reported by Ironsides Asset Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company.

