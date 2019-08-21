Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Northwest Investment Counselors Has Raised Its Position by $472,689; Gibraltar Capital Management Lifted Position in Intel (INTC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 4.10 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 30/04/2018 – ISRAEL INTEL SAYS IRAN HAS MISLED WORLD ON NUCLEAR PROGRAM: TV; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $213.21. About 6.82 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 still marks a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 05/03/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air during the second quarter, according to KGI Securities; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Intel’s (INTC) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “With Solid Q2 Results, Nvidia May Bounce Back – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Dell Technologies Stock Rose 13.7% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel: Under The Surface Failure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bar Harbor Tru Svcs reported 3,837 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi reported 2.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 6.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Eagle Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 35,941 shares. First Dallas Secs Inc reported 27,449 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.13% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Blair William Il holds 0.23% or 694,900 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 196,611 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,801 shares. 322,423 are held by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Parsec Mgmt Inc reported 2.27% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pinnacle Liability Co reported 0% stake. Kwmg Lc owns 0.03% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2,355 shares. Texas-based Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.78% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 33,868 shares to 70,135 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,031 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).