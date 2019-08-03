Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Northwest Investment Counselors Has Increased Holding by $472,689; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined, West Oak Capital Has Lifted Holding

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 10/05/2018 – Apple hits record high amid lengthy winning streak; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD SUPPORTS APPLE PENCIL STYLUS; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 224.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 6,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,488 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 2,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth owns 30,488 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mcf Advsr Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Moreover, First City Management Inc has 0.21% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bp Public Ltd holds 0.44% or 63,000 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 191,677 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 20,756 shares. Hayek Kallen Mngmt has invested 0.54% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.07% or 463,005 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.2% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Chevy Chase Holding Inc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 906,065 shares. American Insurance Tx holds 0.38% or 40,450 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.08% stake. Pennsylvania Trust owns 232,233 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio.