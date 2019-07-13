Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Noesis Capital Mangement Lowered Its Holding; As Tri Continental (TY) Stock Rose, Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Cut Its Holding

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 1,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,676 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41B, down from 14,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE; 25/05/2018 – Samsung has previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for the infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case; 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 04/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 52,006 shares traded or 8.19% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Investors Lc invested in 29,939 shares or 3.24% of the stock. Covington Advisors invested in 2.15% or 33,451 shares. First Heartland Consultants invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weatherstone Cap Management accumulated 5,603 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Iconiq Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regent Inv Ltd invested in 3.83% or 60,613 shares. Chem Comml Bank invested in 94,179 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Com invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nikko Asset Americas stated it has 1.06M shares. Weitz Invest Mgmt, a Nebraska-based fund reported 140 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 57,802 shares stake. 101,683 are owned by Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. 1,900 are held by R G Niederhoffer Cap Mngmt Inc. North Amer Mgmt Corp owns 3.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 96,688 shares. Cim Llc has 54,664 shares for 3.82% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.68B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 909 shares to 7,687 shares, valued at $415.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 107,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp (NYSE:KYN).

