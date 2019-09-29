Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Noesis Capital Mangement Has Raised Its Stake by $66.30 Million as Market Value Rose; Trellus Management Company Cut Its Health Ins Innovations (Call) (HIIQ) Position by $387,500

Trellus Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) (HIIQ) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, down from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 506,300 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 335 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,011 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58B, up from 12,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one way for that, is I think everyone needs to learn to code . . . Software is nothing more, or coding is nothing more than a way to express yourself. It’s a language; 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple in court over Irish tax bill – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Priced To Move – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Amazon Should Acquire Fitbit – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple bringing original films to theaters – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple iPhone 11 seeing ‘decent’ demand – UBS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Professional Advisory Service has 1,426 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corp holds 1.46% or 426,120 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management reported 995,264 shares. Essex Fincl Ser holds 60,665 shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt has invested 2.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North American Mngmt Corp accumulated 3.04% or 96,531 shares. 379,037 were reported by Cornerstone Prtn Limited Liability Corp. Amp Investors Limited owns 1.91M shares. Amer Comml Bank, Texas-based fund reported 33,034 shares. Meritage Port Management has invested 3.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 12,838 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 84,827 shares. Buckhead Mgmt Ltd holds 39,799 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Night Owl Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atwood Palmer holds 2.06% or 76,989 shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $293.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 832 shares to 89,806 shares, valued at $11.78 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,650 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Health Insurance Innovations Is Falling 11% Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday 3/21 Insider Buying Report: FSK, HIIQ – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Investors (HIIQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Appoints Domenick DiCicco as Chief Compliance Officer & Counsel – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Company accumulated 7,900 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc accumulated 102,136 shares. 283 are held by Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Tieton Capital Management Ltd Company reported 3.57% stake. Metropolitan Life Communications holds 0% or 4,203 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 5,640 shares. 1492 Mgmt Lc stated it has 30,103 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 4,222 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Trellus Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 70,000 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.21% or 18,000 shares. Prelude Capital reported 203,019 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.27 million for 37.06 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.