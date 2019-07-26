Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Nbw Capital Cut Stake; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Decreased Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) as Market Value Declined

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 1,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,746 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, down from 60,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $208.11. About 12.47 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – ILIAD TO PARTNER WITH APPLE IN ITALY; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for self-driving shuttles for employees- NYT; 20/04/2018 – Bad signal Apple hit by phone worries; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,550 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56M, down from 111,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $75.44. About 174,470 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 10/04/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating Central Nervous System (CNS) Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th Intl Symposium on Amyloidosis; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Present More Clinical Data for ALN-TTRsc02, Which Is on Track to Enter Phase 3 Development in Late 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Appoints Colleen Reitan to the Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any License to Alnylam’s GalNAc Conjugate Intellectual Property; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO END 2018 WITH ABOUT $1.0 BLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AMONG OTHERS

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 15,000 shares to 116,520 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-2.06 earnings per share, down 12.57% or $0.23 from last year’s $-1.83 per share. After $-1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Westfield Capital Mgmt Company Limited Partnership reported 0.23% stake. Fosun Interest Ltd invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 262,166 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc owns 417,713 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Maverick Cap Ltd has invested 3.98% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 59,725 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 52,412 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Finance Lc has 4,372 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 23,220 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 125,138 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Vanguard Inc has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 223,363 shares.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15,171 shares to 27,974 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.54 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

