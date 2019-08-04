Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Mycio Wealth Partners Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Knott David M Maintains Position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX)

Knott David M increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 140,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The institutional investor held 346,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 206,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.89M market cap company. The stock increased 4.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 2.25M shares traded or 445.57% up from the average. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 4,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 153,780 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.21 million, down from 157,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 04/05/2018 – Apple became the biggest shipper of wearables in 2017, owning 21 percent of market share, according to IDC; 01/05/2018 – The Cable – U.K. Data, Tariffs & Apple; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 168,201 shares to 113,399 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 218,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,000 shares, and cut its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 56,399 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $72.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 138,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

