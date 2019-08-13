Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Lifted Position; Greenlight Capital Has Decreased Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Stake by $15.53 Million

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 19,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.92B market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $8.61 during the last trading session, reaching $209.09. About 32.86 million shares traded or 21.71% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 736,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.01% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 952,374 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Voya Financial Again Named a â€˜Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusionâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Investment Management Finds Plan Sponsors and Advisors See the Need to Improve Retirement Readiness of Plan Participants – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Voya Financial included on the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.07% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 12,366 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 116,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Captrust holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 95 shares. Raymond James has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 30,855 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0.05% or 4.12M shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Com has 35,172 shares. Pzena Investment Lc accumulated 8.12M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 15,833 shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 43,436 shares. Snow Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 2.38% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 407,050 were reported by Guggenheim Limited Company.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $98,107 activity. Shares for $51,255 were bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,810 shares to 15,778 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 8,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX).