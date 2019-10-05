Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Boosted Its Stake by $584,499 as Stock Price Rose; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $5.76 Million

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 91.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558,000, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.04% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 6.85M shares traded or 703.96% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 2,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 63,563 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.58M, up from 60,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35M shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 earnings per share, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.

