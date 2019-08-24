Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Miller Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose; As Synaptics Com (SYNA) Stock Value Declined, Disciplined Growth Investors Has Cut Position by $28.49 Million

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 2,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,420 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 10,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sp; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc Com (SYNA) by 70.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 730,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 300,052 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.06% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 291,227 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 155,714 shares to 350,557 shares, valued at $32.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

