Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Trimmed Position as Stock Rose; Rivulet Capital Has Cut Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $45.65 Million as Valuation Declined

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 23.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 426,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.43M, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 638,405 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 4,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,698 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.56M, down from 93,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $219.95. About 13.05M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65 million for 25.41 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 272,000 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $79.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 187,063 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ftb Advsr Incorporated accumulated 78 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Lc reported 882 shares. Carroll Assoc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cullinan Assocs holds 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 6,800 shares. Oakworth holds 7,008 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 71,471 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 34,800 are owned by 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Utd Fire Group Incorporated holds 6,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 2,096 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0.02% or 58,547 shares. Chilton Ltd Com reported 2,617 shares. Zuckerman Group Incorporated holds 0.07% or 3,070 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12,407 shares to 55,183 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

