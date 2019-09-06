Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Mayo Investment Advisers Boosted Position by $415,989 as Stock Price Rose; Williams Ord (WMB) Holder C-V Starr & Co Trust Boosted Its Stake by $700,000

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 2,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25,127 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $213.22. About 6.57 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 08/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Tech Data CEO Dutkowsky On Key Vendor Program Changes, The Distributor’s Response And Apple’s Enterprise Push; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 352,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, up from 327,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 1.54M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Cap holds 3.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 155,621 shares. Moors And Cabot has invested 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,261 were reported by Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt. Osterweis Capital Mngmt holds 0.11% or 9,447 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerset Trust stated it has 2.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,372 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Weatherstone Management stated it has 1.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Massachusetts-based Eastern Financial Bank has invested 2.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 2.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 468,986 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Com Pa invested 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 2.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hussman Strategic Advsr owns 300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legacy Cap Prtnrs holds 61,997 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 14,000 shares.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

