Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Maverick Capital LTD Boosted Its Position; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $17.19 Million as Stock Price Rose

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 27.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 6.58 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.87 million, up from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.34. About 8.60 million shares traded or 23.50% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS -MARCH QTR COMBINED RATIO 99.5 PCT VS 97.1 PCT LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF SFIO SUMMONS TO CEO; 16/05/2018 – The Tribune: I-T Dept quizzes Videocon Group MD Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 29/05/2018 – Banking Tech: ICICI Bank unveils innovation labs; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Finance ministry sources say RBI to decide on Chanda Kochhar’s term at India’s ICICI Bank – PTI in Business Standard; 07/05/2018 – ICICI: INR7.9B THREE JEWELRY SECTOR ACCOUNTS CLASSIFIED FRAUD; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank moves NCLT to include claim of $75 mln in Monnet lspat bankruptcy – Mint; 31/05/2018 – India’s ICICI announces investigation of chief executive; 25/05/2018 – ICICI: SEBI NOTICE ISSUED AFTER INITIAL RESPONSES ON QUERIES; 12/04/2018 – INDIA MARKET REGULATOR INITIATES PROBE INTO ALLEGED CORPORATE GOVERNMANCE BREACHES AT ICICI BANK – ET NOW CITING

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 19,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 58,720 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.62 million, up from 39,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32,729 shares to 199,149 shares, valued at $69.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 241,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $6.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 63,990 shares to 137,020 shares, valued at $24.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 35,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,560 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

