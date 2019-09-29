Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $13.04 Million; Lenox Wealth Management Has Lifted Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) Position by $686,256 as Stock Value Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 645.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 7,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 9,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, up from 1,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $88.81. About 424,217 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 71.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 66,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 26,876 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, down from 93,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06; 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 09/04/2018 – Jamf and Maryville University Offer Students a Unique Approach to Learning with a Modern Tool; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,860 shares to 55,167 shares, valued at $15.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 21,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $334.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,916 shares to 2,358 shares, valued at $197,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 21,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW).