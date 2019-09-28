Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Has Decreased Stake by $13.04 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Eagle Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 71.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 66,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 26,876 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32M, down from 93,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple caps tech revival and spurs Wall St to rethink pessimism; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 17/05/2018 – Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 28,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 162,583 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29M, down from 190,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sky Investment Group Ltd Com holds 0.29% or 4,247 shares in its portfolio. Ami Asset Management has invested 2.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettyjohn Wood White Inc holds 2.31% or 37,646 shares. Hilltop Inc holds 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 39,679 shares. Castleark Mngmt Llc reported 192,160 shares stake. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Limited reported 6,450 shares. 3,644 were accumulated by Vista Prns. Finance Advisory Gp holds 0.99% or 18,420 shares. Gradient Ltd Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 87,568 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corp has invested 5.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Johnson Counsel has 2.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 725,707 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 35,770 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Horseman Mngmt Limited has 1.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,000 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 1.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 184,212 shares to 382,709 shares, valued at $51.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 7,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Did Apple (AAPL) Just Re-Invent Itself As a Services Company? – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Tariff Impact Drastically Overstated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple fund invests $250M in Corning – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple iPad shipments start tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 55,134 shares to 391,207 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 97,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).