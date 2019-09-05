Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Increased Stake; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding Raised by Blair William & Company

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 85,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 712,286 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.30 million, up from 626,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $212.66. About 9.11 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 64.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 8,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 21,652 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 13,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 502,914 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE IS; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (TILT) by 2,789 shares to 4,823 shares, valued at $548,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 9,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,282 shares, and cut its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:PKOH).

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 2 High-Yield Renewable Energy Stocks Are Considering a High-Powered Merger – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Business Partners Announces Renewal Of limited Partnership Unit Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.