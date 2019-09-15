Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Manchester Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $10.68 Million as Stock Rose; As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Share Price Declined, Bluemar Capital Management Decreased by $1.81 Million Its Stake

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 43.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 39,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 50,451 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 89,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 688,537 shares traded or 22.74% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 66.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 54,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 135,129 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.75 million, up from 80,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Rev $51.5B-$53.5B; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 20/04/2018 – Apple Struggles With Effort to Diversify Screen Suppliers; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers, a development that hit European chipmakers; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – North Carolina lawmakers are preparing a bid for a new Apple campus, according to sources in real estate, law and the state government; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $342.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 70,655 shares to 266,655 shares, valued at $19.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Victory Cap Hldgs Inc by 37,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 16.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.18 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $135.78M for 8.66 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs accumulated 224,049 shares or 0% of the stock. Waterstone Cap Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 10% or 137,200 shares. Toth Advisory holds 0.05% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Inv Advsrs Ltd Co reported 10,820 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership owns 223,539 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 117,949 shares. 1.04M were reported by Century. Goodman Financial accumulated 157,601 shares or 3.71% of the stock. Prudential Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). 1,650 were accumulated by C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 8,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Lc has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Garrison Bradford & Assoc stated it has 56,500 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Stevens Mgmt Lp holds 17,287 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Essent Group reports $473.2M reinsurance transaction – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Annaly Capital Management, Paramount Group, SPX, and Essent Group â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $333.8 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Be Smarter Than Warren Buffett: Buy Mortgage Insurance Stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Apple Card: It ‘Just Works’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q4 App Store growth outperforming – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple broke Chinese labor laws – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $779.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,682 shares to 30,459 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 60,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).