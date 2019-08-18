Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Cut Holding by $829,332 as Stock Rose; Wespac Advisors Maintains Holding in Intuit (INTU)

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 149.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $270.96. About 895,010 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 146,685 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86M, down from 151,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intuit Stock Dropped 6% – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Inc holds 0.04% or 2,693 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,895 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg invested in 520 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Arrow Financial holds 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 810 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 107 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 663 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Smart Portfolios Llc accumulated 110 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability owns 9,046 shares. Moreover, Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.77% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Capital Advisors Ok reported 20,921 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 369,831 shares. Ftb stated it has 1,150 shares. Parthenon Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). United Svcs Automobile Association has 187,457 shares.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Us Quality Div Grow (DGRW) by 21,506 shares to 185,658 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).