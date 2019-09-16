Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Lucas Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $429,263; Highland Capital Management Has Upped Holding in American Intl Group (AIG)

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 17,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 131,211 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, up from 113,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 1.98 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider

Lucas Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lucas Capital Management sold 2,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 28,768 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, down from 30,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lucas Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $219.74. About 18.61 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 05/03/2018 – Apple Cash Pressure on Ireland May Ease as Collection Nears; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT IS ACQUIRING DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 09/05/2018 – Is Warren Buffett’s Apple bet a value trap?; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 05/03/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air during the second quarter, according to KGI Securities; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 9,059 shares to 1,489 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,074 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.41 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

