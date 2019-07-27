Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lifted Stake; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Position in Hff Cl A (HF) Has Increased by $304,419

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 66.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 6,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,229 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, up from 9,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66M shares traded or 398.11% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has risen 38.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 09/04/2018 – HFF Announces $480.65M Sale of 11 Multi-Housing Communities in Core U.S. Markets; 23/03/2018 – HFF Announces $159.2M Recapitalization of 11-Property, Multi-State Industrial Portfolio; 21/04/2018 – DJ HFF Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HF); 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 17/04/2018 – HFF REPORTS $260M CONSTRUCTION FINANCING; 28/05/2018 – HFF Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 30; 21/05/2018 – HFF Announces $109.8M Sale and $103.61M Financing of 1390 Market Street in San Francisco to Swift; 27/03/2018 – HFF at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces Capitalization of Waterfront Residential Development in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 64.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 73,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,939 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.70M, up from 114,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 20/04/2018 – Apple isn’t going to trash the iPhone X, and it wasn’t a failure; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 28/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Apple focuses on creativity in education at its spring product launch event

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.38 million shares or 5.04% less from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.02% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 4,457 shares. State Street holds 1.08 million shares. Howe & Rusling reported 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). 7,326 were reported by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Moreover, Synovus Corp has 0% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 1,310 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 45,820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors stated it has 9,012 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability holds 182 shares. 22,847 are held by Gam Holding Ag. Affinity Inv Limited Company stated it has 10,024 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Principal reported 323,273 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisors Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 10,410 shares. 554,845 are held by State Bank Of Mellon.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4,137 shares to 1,260 shares, valued at $108,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,747 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.