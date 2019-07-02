Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Crown Holdings (CCK) Holder Brookside Capital Management Has Increased Position

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 511,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.26M, up from 739,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.13. About 878,398 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,229 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79M, down from 210,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $202.49. About 13.92M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 3,830 shares to 5,730 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.88 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W invested in 63,587 shares. Chevy Chase Inc has invested 3.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Management Corporation Va accumulated 1,310 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability invested in 62,300 shares or 5.4% of the stock. Eagle Advisors Llc has 1.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chatham Grp owns 38,567 shares. Mrj Inc has invested 4.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pggm Invs stated it has 1.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 115,578 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Capstone Fincl Advsr holds 50,931 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Tru Inv Advisors owns 5.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,786 shares. California-based Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca has invested 0.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 730,168 were accumulated by Westpac Bk. Peddock Advsr Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,908 shares. Trustco Fincl Bank N Y has 2.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 4,019 shares. Advisory Network Limited Company reported 579 shares. Jane Street Gp Inc Lc owns 4,407 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% or 3,700 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 56,708 shares. Old National Bank In has invested 0.05% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Ci Invs reported 1.31M shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 158,811 shares stake. Financial Architects Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1,516 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Huntington Bancorporation reported 2,022 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of owns 11,190 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested in 38,684 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 13,744 are owned by Bb&T Secs Limited Company.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 689,365 shares to 10,005 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) by 602,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.