Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Harris Associates LP Trimmed Its Position by $9.67 Million as Stock Price Declined

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 2,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,719 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, down from 42,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35M shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Apple uncovers twice as many worker rights violations in 2017

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 247,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.80M, down from 2.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 5.69 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc invested 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 6,450 shares. Lederer & Associate Investment Counsel Ca accumulated 23,810 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 219,200 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc has invested 2.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Next Financial Group Incorporated reported 86,941 shares stake. Gibson Cap Limited Company has invested 0.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 686,762 were accumulated by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc. Pacifica Invs Lc owns 6,465 shares. Moon Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). B And T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt accumulated 23,714 shares. Liberty Capital Management holds 2.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 33,390 shares. 136,498 were reported by Girard Prtn. Yhb Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 3.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martin Currie Ltd reported 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Midcap Divid (DON) by 32,664 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $73.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbtx Inc by 16,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Smallcap Fund (EES).

