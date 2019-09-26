Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Has Trimmed Holding by $480,680; Dorsey Wright & Associates Increases Holding in American Tower New Com (AMT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 2,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,719 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, down from 42,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (AMT) by 47.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 27,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55 million, up from 18,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in American Tower Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $222.04. About 1.68M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.53 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbtx Inc by 16,500 shares to 32,642 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 14,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Midcap Divid (DON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.