Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Scientific Games (SGMS) Holder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $673,480 as Share Price Declined

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 27,686 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, down from 31,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 21/05/2018 – Apple FCU Survey: 70 Percent of Millennials and 34 Percent of Baby Boomers in NoVa Not Saving Enough for Retirement; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 61.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 33,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 20,976 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 54,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 1.02 million shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 05/03/2018 Scientific Games Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Canada’s OLG Extends Instant Games Contract With Scientific Games; 08/05/2018 – lnspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 19/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Expanded Sports Betting Platform For Swisslos; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New Pres and CEO; 21/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – ONTARIO LOTTERY AND GAMING EXTENDED ITS CANADIAN UNIT’S CONTRACT AS ONE OF OLG’S INSTANT GAMES PROVIDERS UNTIL JULY 31, 2022; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 22/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces First-ever Installation of its New Jin Ji Bao Xi™ Asian Linked Progressive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) or 339,133 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 100,200 shares. 1.71 million were reported by State Street Corp. Jericho Capital Asset Lp invested in 1.91% or 2.07M shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,702 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Sylebra Hk Ltd reported 8.62M shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 21,402 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 56,874 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology holds 0.1% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) or 37,528 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 635 shares. Citigroup owns 26,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 94,990 shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 24,840 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moody Bancshares Trust Division has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) by 36,600 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call).

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $931,408 for 484.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.11% EPS growth.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.12 million activity.

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday 6/18 Insider Buying Report: GES, SGMS – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Scientific Games Corp’s Shares Popped 13% Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 21, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “SciPlay IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scientific Games Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s privacy rules stifle competition, say developers – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: iPad Pro May Get Triple-Lens Camera – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple EPS could take $0.20+ tariff hit – Longbow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.