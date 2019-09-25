Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Cut Its Position by $763,572 as Stock Value Rose; Cbre Clarion Securities Lifted Duke Realty (DRE) Position by $3.82 Million; Valuation Rose

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,810 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, down from 27,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $220.51. About 14.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 09/05/2018 – Is Warren Buffett’s Apple bet a value trap?; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 123,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 2.45M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.53M, up from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 1.81M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.33 million shares. Rwwm Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,472 shares. Godsey Gibb Assocs, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,628 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2.55% or 1.52M shares. Martin Currie invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jackson Wealth holds 1.77% or 39,835 shares. Ci Invests has 0.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 663,613 shares. Delta Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 29,333 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 2.83% or 2.08M shares. Advsr Asset Management holds 1.53% or 428,767 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 112,780 shares. Kings Point owns 87,274 shares. Marathon Trading Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aviance Cap Prtn Lc owns 135,657 shares. Baxter Bros reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.48 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

