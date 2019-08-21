Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding by $751,275 as Shares Rose; As Concho Res (CXO) Share Price Declined, Sand Hill Global Advisors Upped by $2.08 Million Its Stake

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 112.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 18,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 35,643 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 16,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 2.96M shares traded or 25.03% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO TO BUY RSP PERMIAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $9.5B WITH DEBT; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Will Continue to Be Headquartered in Midland, Texas; 28/03/2018 – Shale Producer Concho Buys Rival RSP Permian in $8 Billion Deal; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 78C; 14/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian; 26/03/2018 – Concho Resources says well efficiencies continue to improve; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONSIDERATION TO EACH RSP SHAREHOLDER TO BE $50.24 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 27,686 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, down from 31,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 26.92M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 11,874 shares to 82,848 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 303,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,963 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.66 million activity. Helms Susan J had bought 700 shares worth $49,084. BRIDWELL TUCKER S bought 7,000 shares worth $492,240. $104,500 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by Schroer Brenda R. HARPER JACK F also bought $654,000 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Concho Resources Stock Is Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Concho Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Concho Resources Inc.'s (NYSE:CXO) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance" on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus' Portfolios – Yahoo Finance" published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Concho Resources Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire" with publication date: July 30, 2019.

