Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Decreased Stake; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Continues to Hold Stake in Cerner (CERN)

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 145.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 15,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 25,647 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 10,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.08. About 437,403 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 27,686 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, down from 31,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $881.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $195.16. About 15.44 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Inc.: Steve Jobs used these 3 deceptively simple questions to turn Apple into an innovation powerhouse. @Sales_; 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 25/03/2018 – Apple seeks to loosen Google grip on US classrooms; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,783 shares. Haverford Fincl Services Incorporated holds 76,393 shares or 5.21% of its portfolio. Terril Brothers Inc invested in 38,142 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp invested in 474,785 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company has 1,078 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Pzena Investment Limited Co owns 1,580 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Company reported 40,842 shares stake. Michigan-based Insight 2811 has invested 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 45.68M were accumulated by Invesco. West Oak Cap Lc has invested 1.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diversified Trust has 0.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corp has invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lakeview Prns Lc accumulated 28,675 shares or 3.34% of the stock. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership accumulated 42,248 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Inc, a California-based fund reported 45,211 shares.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 13,420 shares to 12,878 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 42,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,822 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Service Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Parsons Capital Inc Ri invested in 7,536 shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 80 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 425,937 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 27,476 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 35,429 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). First Allied Advisory invested in 0.01% or 4,509 shares. 5,063 were accumulated by Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi has 26,087 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital has invested 0.08% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Horan Mgmt holds 48,859 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd invested 0.12% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Qs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.