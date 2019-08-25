Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Lakeview Capital Partners Upped Its Holding by $327,537; As Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Valuation Declined, Bridgewater Associates LP Cut Its Position by $4.62 Million

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but scrapped it; 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs; 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 25,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 9,023 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 34,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $146.03. About 1.73M shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brouwer And Janachowski Llc owns 5,636 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway has 23.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trustco Fincl Bank N Y holds 2.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,586 shares. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm invested in 1.66% or 36,467 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.25% stake. Rnc Mngmt Ltd accumulated 50,928 shares or 0.67% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Capital Communications Ltd Partnership has invested 2.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Excalibur Mngmt Corp reported 21,149 shares. Argyle has invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Verity & Verity holds 52,679 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Services holds 30,633 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 2.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 278,028 shares. Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 3.5% or 138,985 shares. Primecap Mgmt Communications Ca holds 0.12% or 850,800 shares. Tru Invest Advsrs Ltd reported 34,483 shares.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90 million and $162.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 118,973 shares to 4.03M shares, valued at $491.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 22.82M shares in the quarter, for a total of 73.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB).