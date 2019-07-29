Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Lakeview Capital Partners Increased Its Holding; As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Declined, Quantbot Technologies LP Increased Its Holding by $2.00 Million

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 20.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts; 12/04/2018 – Apple: Is the HomePod a Bust? — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 10/05/2018 – Apple hits record high amid lengthy winning streak; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 755.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 30,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,270 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 4,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 5.84M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ON PACE TO CUT DEBT TO $15B BY YR END: SLIDES; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 08/05/2018 – STATE-RUN PDVSA DIVERTED FROM CURACAO TO VENEZUELA A TANKER BRINGING IMPORTED CRUDE -SHIPPER, REUTERS DATA; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $162.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nevro Corp by 14,715 shares to 1,670 shares, valued at $104,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM) by 68,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,609 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

