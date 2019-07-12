Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Kynikos Associates LP Raised Holding by $1.32 Million; Williams Jones & Associates Stake in Golar Lng LTD (GLNG) Has Trimmed by $1.95 Million as Market Value Declined

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Techno; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 23/05/2018 – APPLE TO GIVE $50 CREDIT TO BATTERY REPLACEMENT CUSTOMERS: CNBC; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (GLNG) by 71.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 92,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,155 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 129,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 561,754 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.27 EPS, up 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.03% EPS growth.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptargroup Inc Com (NYSE:ATR) by 23,183 shares to 579,981 shares, valued at $61.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 165,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 623,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Mfa Finl Inc Com (NYSE:MFA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.