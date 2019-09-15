Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Kynikos Associates LP Has Lowered Stake by $1.76 Million; Castine Capital Management Has Cut First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Holding as Shares Declined

Kynikos Associates Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp sold 8,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,267 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 17,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister; 30/03/2018 – Foxconn suffers first yearly profit drop since 2008 as iPhone slumps; 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 86,511 shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 12/03/2018 – First Bank Helps Make The Dreams Of Three North Carolina Residents Come True; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 61,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 65,899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps Incorporated invested in 10,225 shares or 0% of the stock. Intrust Retail Bank Na accumulated 6,640 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington State Bank has invested 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Millennium Limited Liability Co accumulated 291,247 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 36,013 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De reported 144,284 shares. Creative Planning holds 14,182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 31,972 shares in its portfolio. 45,144 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Alberta Mngmt holds 0% or 7,400 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 1.05 million shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Limited Company has invested 0.01% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 7,216 shares.

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.77 million for 11.61 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $386.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 168,882 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $27.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 164,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 637,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iberiabank Corporation reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hightower Tru Services Lta reported 2.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Captrust Financial accumulated 315,240 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Atlas Browninc stated it has 18,764 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Investors Limited invested in 2.1% or 1.91 million shares. Stratford Consulting Ltd Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 1,137 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0.44% or 45,891 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Management Grp Incorporated accumulated 3.98% or 52,325 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 5,262 were accumulated by Madrona Financial Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Affinity Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.44% or 78,194 shares. Wendell David stated it has 3.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 5.61% or 142,156 shares. Lumbard & Kellner Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,120 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.